Sula Vineyards IPO Likely To Be Listed On BSE & NSE This Week; Check GMP & Key Details

The offer with a price band of Rs 340-357 per equity share, received bids for 4,38,36,912 equity shares against 1,88,30,372 shares on offer.

Sula Vineyards IPO

Image: PTI/Pixabay


The initial public offer of Sula Vineyards got a decent response during the bidding period. The IPO was subscribed 2.33 times on the last day of subscription on December 14. Last week, Sula Vineyards also raised Rs 288 crore from anchor investors. The shares are likely to be listed on Indian bourses- National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday, December 22.

The offer with a price band of Rs 340-357 per equity share, received bids for 4,38,36,912 equity shares against 1,88,30,372 shares on offer. The portion reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 4.13 times, the category for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 1.51 times and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 1.65 times.

Sula Vineyards IPO: Listing date & other details

  • Sula Vineyards IPO Price band: Rs 340-357 per equity share
  • Lot size: One lot contains 42 shares and in multiples thereof. 
  • Sula Vineyards listing date: Listing likely on BSE and NSE on December 22

Sula Vineyards GMP

The shares of Sula Vineyards IPO in the grey market on Tuesday were trading at a discount. The shares were available at a discount of Rs 8 which suggests a flat or listing below the issue price.

Sula Vineyards IPO allotment status on KFintech 

  • Visit https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx or click here.
  • Locate and select RateGain Sula Vineyards
  • Fill in details such as application number/ClientID/Pan number 
  • Fill the captcha 
  • Submit the application
  • Sula Vineyards IPO allotment status will be reflected

Sula Vineyards IPO allotment status on BSE steps

  • Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or click here.
  • Select equity in 'Issue Type' and locate and select Sula Vineyards IPO
  • Enter the IPO application number 
  • Enter the PAN details 
  • Fill in the required captcha 
  • Submit the requires 
  • The allotment status will be displayed

Sula Vineyards distributes wines under a series of popular brands such as Sula (its flagship brand), Dindori, RASA, The Source, Madera, Dia and Satori,

Presently, it produces 56 different labels of wines across 13 distinct brands at six production facilities located in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

CLSA India, IIFL Securities and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, and are the managers to the offer.

