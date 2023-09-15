Sula Vineyards To Expand Its Production, Competing Australian Winemakers With Pricing

Sula Vineyards to expand production: Sula Vineyards, India's largest winemaker, is working towards expanding its production capability with its unique pricing strategy to withstand foreign competition in the Indian wine market.

In the wake of the government's reduction in import duties for certain Australian winemakers as part of a foreign trade agreement (FTA), Sula's CEO, Rajeev Samant, voiced confidence in the company's ability to compete with international brands.

Samant emphasised Sula's pricing strategy, noting that a substantial portion of their sales, around 75 per cent to 80 per cent, falls below the 1,000 rupees ($12) mark. Even if foreign competitors lower their price points, Samant believes they will not significantly undercut Sula's offerings priced around 2,000 rupees.

To meet growing demand and maintain its market position, Sula Vineyards plans to increase its production capacity to 18.5 million litres per year by the next year, up from its current production of about 16 million litres.

Sula covers 50 per cent of Indian vine market

Based in Mumbai, Sula commands over 50 per cent of the Indian wine market, according to Kotak Institutional Equities. Its stock has shown impressive growth, up approximately 30 per cent since its listing in December, outperforming the blue-chip Nifty 50, which has seen a 10 per cent rise during the same period.

Sula's success is driven in large part by its premium brands, including Dindori and Rasa, which contributed to around 90 per cent of the company's total revenue in its last quarterly results. Samant noted that the demand for premium wines is particularly prominent in India's major cities, and he expressed optimism about expanding into smaller cities.

While wine currently represents less than 1 per cent of all alcoholic beverage consumption in India, where spirits and beer are the preferred choices, Sula Vineyards remains well-positioned to capture opportunities in the evolving wine market. Globally, wine accounts for approximately 14 per cent of all alcoholic beverage consumption, as reported by Kotak.