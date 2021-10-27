Sundaram Finance Group Launches ‘Oosingo' To Overcome Vaccine Hesitancy In Tamil Nadu

In a bid to encourage the people of Tamil Nadu to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Sundaram Finance Group has launched a major public service programme named 'Oosingo' in the state, especially targeting the rural areas.

In an official press release, Sundaram Finance Executive Vice Chairman Harsha Viji said, “The state Government is making an excellent effort in driving vaccination across the state. However, surveys and anecdotal evidence show that a sizeable minority of Tamil Nadu’s citizens are resisting vaccination for a variety of reasons. We believe this is a crucial time and we are in the last mile in our fight against COVID. We need to keep up the momentum to educate and encourage our people to get vaccinated.” Viji added that a vaccination awareness campaign, in parallel to the Government’s effort, could help us aim for 100% vaccination.

Managing Director of Sundaram Finance Rajiv Lochan said, “The Sundaram Finance Group continues to be an integral part of the community and we believe we can help make a difference. As the number of first doses are seemingly decreasing, we feel that this is the opportune time to double down and motivate people to get vaccinated. ‘Oosingo’ is our way of driving the community to think about getting the jab.”

The company further said in the press release that they intend to spend up to Rs 10 crores on this public service programme in a phased manner, across traditional media, digital and social media as well as on the ground initiatives both on its own and in conjunction with local NGOs.

TN Records 1,075 New COVID-19 Cases

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu continued to witness a marginal decline in daily new Coronavirus cases and the State on Wednesday recorded 1,075 fresh infections and 12 deaths. The caseload now is 26,98,493 while the death toll has gone up to 36,060. The cumulative recoveries, including 1,315 COVID-19 patients getting discharged after treatment today, has risen to 26,50,145, leaving active cases, including those in isolation, at 12,288. The state had recorded 1,090 fresh infections yesterday.

Chennai with 139 new infections, Coimbatore with 125, Chengalpattu 90, Erode 71 and Tiruppur 70 are among the five districts that contributed to the maximum cases. Twenty-three other districts saw cases below 70 while ten districts recorded new infections in single digits, according to a bulletin from the State health department. With one death due to the infection today, the COVID-19 related fatalities in Chennai rose to 8,538. The active cases in the metro remain at 1,533 and the total cases have mounted to 5,54,188, while the total recoveries, including 169 discharged today, stand at 5,44,117, the bulletin said.