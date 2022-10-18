Suniel Shetty Troubled By Byju's Plan To Layoff 2500 People; Hopes Decision Wasn't Easy

Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty has expressed his opinion over Edtech major Byju's decision to lay off 2500 employees in the next 6 months from several departments in a bid to become profitable by March 2023. In a LinkedIn post, the actor wished that the employees who will be laid off get on their feet and survive this setback. He also hoped that it must have been a difficult decision for a company to make.

"A recent article about a company laying off 2500 of its employees, was a tough one to swallow. Times 4, that’s 10000 lives affected. I would like to think that this wasn't an easy decision to make. Praying that the impacted ones are able to get back on their feet at the earliest. While valuations and fundraising activity saw a sharp rise over the last few years, it is now clear that of late the global sentiment has turned somewhat conservative," the actor wrote in his post without naming Byjus.

"I believe in the India story": Suniel Shetty

In reference to the global economic downturn, the Bollywood actor claimed that India may or may not be impacted by the severity of a global slowdown to the same extent as some of the other major economies. "I continue to believe in the India story. Among other factors, our population and its aspirations still present good businesses with a huge opportunity to continue their growth, even if it's at a slower rate than earlier. However, this is a good time for early-stage, small & mid-size businesses to establish a few operating principles, at least until the sentiment starts to improve," he added.

Through his post, he went on to advise "Plan for the worst" as no one can predict how bad the global slowdown will get. He suggested, "If you’re not seeing growth, switch to a survival mindset. Even if it means just hitting salaries & basic profits. The opportunities will return if you stay alive. Find your course - it’s easy to be pressured into a direction based on what we see around us. Identify a pace that suits your story. Don't be in a rush to scale".

As the actor concluded his post he gave a motivational mantra by giving an example of ex-Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid. "Think long-term. Think sprint vs marathon. Think Rahul Dravid. Stable & slow is just as great."

Byju's To Sack 2500 Employees

Edtech major Byju's has chalked out a plan to become profitable by March 2023, to 'optimise its marketing and operational cost', which will lead to the retrenchment of 5% of employees or about 2,500 people in the next six months. Byju's co-founder Divya Gokulnath told PTI that the company will start focussing on building brand awareness overseas through new partnerships and hiring 10,000 teachers for India and overseas business.

"We have designed a path to profitability which we plan to achieve by March 2023. We have built significant brand awareness throughout India and there is scope to optimise the marketing budget and prioritise the spending in a way that creates a global footprint. Second is operational cost and the third is integration of multiple business units," Gokulnath said.

(IMAGE: Instagram/suniel.shetty)