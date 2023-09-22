Sunteck Realty Partners With IFC, Invests Rs 750 Crore In Affordable Housing Ventures

Suntech Realty partners with IFC: Real estate developer Sunteck Realty and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank, have joined forces to establish a joint platform with an investment potential of up to Rs 750 crore (approximately $90 million). The collaboration aims to develop four to six affordable housing projects within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The investment will be directed towards the creation of nearly 12,000 housing units across the identified green housing projects within MMR. The IFC will be a significant contributor, investing up to Rs 330 crore (approximately $40 million), while the remaining investment will be shouldered by Sunteck Realty.

The primary focus of this partnership is to embark on the development of large-scale housing projects, primarily targeting the mid-income demographic, in the extended suburbs of Mumbai city. These projects are seen as a strategic response to addressing the housing shortage prevalent in India.

Inclusive, environment-friendly housing

Kamal Khetan, CMD of Sunteck Realty, expressed his satisfaction in partnering with IFC, underlining their shared objective of addressing the housing deficit in India. He sees this investment as a step in alignment with their strategy to promote inclusive and environment-friendly housing.

Wendy Werner, IFC Country Head, India, highlighted their commitment to fostering more inclusive and equitable cities by supporting affordable and eco-friendly housing initiatives. The collaboration with Sunteck Realty signifies a step towards achieving this goal and aims to set a standard for future similar projects.

(With PTI inputs)