Supertech Chairman R K Arora Arrested By ED In Money-laundering Case

R K Arora, the chairman and owner of real estate company Supertech, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on money-laundering charges.

The Supertech chairman was detained under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a third round of interrogation at the Delhi office of the federal agency.

On Wednesday, R K Arora is anticipated to appear before a special PMLA court, where the ED would ask for his continued remand.

Several FIRs were filed by the police departments in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, and these FIRs are what led to the money-laundering case against the Supertech organisation, its directors, and its founders.

The real estate group's and its directors' assets worth more than Rs 40 crore had been attached by the ED in April.

The ED claimed in a statement in April that the company and its directors engaged in a "criminal conspiracy" to defraud people by collecting money from potential buyers as an advance against booked apartments in their real estate projects and failing to uphold the agreed-upon obligation of providing the apartments' possession on time, leading the firm to be "defrauded" by the public, according to the FIRs.

The investigation by the agency established that Supertech Limited and its affiliated firms had obtained the monies from homebuyers. According to the ED, the company additionally obtained project-specific term loans from banks and financial organisations to fund the development of projects or apartments.

But according to the statement, these funds were "misappropriated and diverted" for purchasing land in other group companies' names, which was then used as collateral once more to borrow money from banks and other financial organisations.

On August 28th, 2022, the contentious Supertech Twin Towers in Sector 93A of Noida were demolished. The massive project was carried out by the Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering in collaboration with the South African company Jet Demolitions using "controlled implosion."

With explosive connections on each of Ceyane's 29 floors and Apex's 32 floors, it only took 9 seconds to demolish the towers, but it dealt corruption a significant financial and symbolic hit.

The Apex Court ordered demolition over a year ago, citing "collusion" between the developers and Noida Authority officials who let Supertech Ltd. build in a location where no buildings were intended to be built initially.

On August 31, 2021, the Supreme Court issued a ruling calling for the twin towers to be demolished, affirming an Allahabad High Court decision.

