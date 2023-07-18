'Supreme Court Committee Found No Instance Of Breach': Gautam Adani To Shareholders

The Supreme Court committee instituted to investigate allegations levelled by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research did not find any instance of breach, Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group said while addressing shareholders at annual general meeting of Adani Enterprises and Adani Total Gas.

"Hindenburg report was a deliberate, malicious attempt at damaging Adani Group’s reputation and generate profit by driving down its stocks in the short term," Adani said at the AGM. Hindenburg report was combination of targeted misinformation and discredited allegations the Adani Group chairman said. The US-based short-seller published report to short Adani Group stocks ahead of FPO, he said "Parties with vested interests encouraged and promoted false narratives across various news and social media platforms, but Adani Group moved to protect investor interest and decided to withdraw FPO despite full subscription," Adani said.

Adani reassures investors in AGM

“The Supreme Court-constituted expert committee to look into Hindenburg allegations did not find any regulatory failure,” he added.

The US-based short seller had in January levelled charges of stock price manipulation, fraud and improper use of tax havens against the Adani Group.

Adani emphasised the need to evaluate India's standing in the global landscape and highlighted the potential for technological innovation, including AI, to reshape various sectors.

Adani highlighted the challenges faced by the nation and the group's commitment to good governance and sustainable practices.

Adani also expressed gratitude for the support received from stakeholders and underscored the confidence in the group's governance and track record, stating that no agency could diminish their rating even after the Hindenburg report.

Adani mentioned that the crisis did not deter international investors, as the group raised several billion rupees from them. This achievement validated their belief in the company's capital allocation practices and the future potential of the nation.

Adani also expressed optimism regarding the forthcoming report from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), confident that it would further reinforce the group's governance standards.

Meanwhile, Adani Group companies posted robust financial performance records for financial year 2022-23. Adani Group's total EBITDA also known as operating profit grew by 36 per cent to Rs 57,219 crore, total income grew by 85 per cent to Rs 2,62,499 crore, and profit after tax advanced 82 per cent to Rs 23,509 crore.

Adani Group committed to sustainable growth

While acknowledging the pressing global challenges such as the climate emergency, geopolitical issues, and supply chain energy volatility, Adani highlighted the immense potential for progress in areas like learning, medicine, and economic growth. Technological advancements, particularly in artificial intelligence, were cited as key drivers that could contribute to reshaping global operating models.

Adani urged stakeholders to take a step back and evaluate India's position in the global landscape. The Adani Group's commitment to sustainable practices, coupled with technological innovation, is expected to play a pivotal role in propelling India's future growth and development.