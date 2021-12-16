Supriya Lifescience IPO Opens Today: Check GMP, Price Band & Other Key Details

Quick links:
The IPO (Initial Public Offering) of pharmaceutical firm Supriya Lifescience opened for subscription on Thursday, December 16. The three-day initial public sale will conclude on December 20. The company, which has fixed a price band of Rs 265-Rs 274 per share, is planning to raise Rs 700-crore from the issue.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 200 crore and an OFS (Offer For Sale) of up to Rs 500 crore by promoter Satish Waman Wagh. At present, the promoter holds a 99.26% stake in Supriya Lifescience and the promoter group holds a 0.72% stakeholding in the firm. The funds generated from the issue will be used for funding capital expenditure requirements, clearing debts and general corporate purposes.
The shares of Supriya Lifescience has been trading at a hefty premium of around 250 in the grey market which suggests a strong gain on listing in BSE and NSE. However, the GMP is likely to change ahead of the listing on December 28 (tentative).
About 75% of the issue has been reserved for QIBs (Qualified Institutional Buyers), 15% for NIIs (Non-Institutional Investors) and 10% for the RIIs (Retail Individual investors).
Supriya Lifescience Ltd is a Mumbai-headquartered pharmaceutical firm with a presence in API Manufacturing with a focus on products like anti-histamine, vitamins, anti-allergics, anti-asthmatics, anaesthetics, etc. The company's facility is spread across an area of 47000 sq m with a specific area for warehouse, QC, QA, R&D, product and finished products.
"The plant has current capacity of 550 KL and is supported with multiple clean rooms for finished products. As a part of our capacity expansion plan, our capacity would be approximately 1000+ KL by 2024. Supriya Lifescience Ltd. is backed by strong R&D, 14 active USDMFs, 8 active CEPs & World wide compliant facilities (EMA, US FDA, WHO, PMDA, TGA, KFDA, ANVISA)," it said on its website.