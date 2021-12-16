Supriya Lifescience IPO Opens Today: Check GMP, Price Band & Other Key Details

The IPO (Initial Public Offering) of pharmaceutical firm Supriya Lifescience opened for subscription on Thursday, December 16. The three-day initial public sale will conclude on December 20. The company, which has fixed a price band of Rs 265-Rs 274 per share, is planning to raise Rs 700-crore from the issue.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 200 crore and an OFS (Offer For Sale) of up to Rs 500 crore by promoter Satish Waman Wagh. At present, the promoter holds a 99.26% stake in Supriya Lifescience and the promoter group holds a 0.72% stakeholding in the firm. The funds generated from the issue will be used for funding capital expenditure requirements, clearing debts and general corporate purposes.

Supriya Lifescience IPO date: December 16-December 20

Price band: Rs 265-Rs 274 per share

Lot size: The investor can bid for a minimum of 54 shares and in multiples thereafter

IPO size: Rs 700 crore

Supriya Lifescience IPO share allotment date: Likely on December 23

Supriya Lifescience IPO listing date: Likely December 28 on BSE and NSE

Supriya Lifescience IPO GMP

The shares of Supriya Lifescience has been trading at a hefty premium of around 250 in the grey market which suggests a strong gain on listing in BSE and NSE. However, the GMP is likely to change ahead of the listing on December 28 (tentative).

About 75% of the issue has been reserved for QIBs (Qualified Institutional Buyers), 15% for NIIs (Non-Institutional Investors) and 10% for the RIIs (Retail Individual investors).

About Supriya Lifescience

Supriya Lifescience Ltd is a Mumbai-headquartered pharmaceutical firm with a presence in API Manufacturing with a focus on products like anti-histamine, vitamins, anti-allergics, anti-asthmatics, anaesthetics, etc. The company's facility is spread across an area of 47000 sq m with a specific area for warehouse, QC, QA, R&D, product and finished products.

"The plant has current capacity of 550 KL and is supported with multiple clean rooms for finished products. As a part of our capacity expansion plan, our capacity would be approximately 1000+ KL by 2024. Supriya Lifescience Ltd. is backed by strong R&D, 14 active USDMFs, 8 active CEPs & World wide compliant facilities (EMA, US FDA, WHO, PMDA, TGA, KFDA, ANVISA)," it said on its website.

