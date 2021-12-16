Last Updated:

Supriya Lifescience IPO Opens Today: Check GMP, Price Band & Other Key Details

Supriya Lifescience Ltd is a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical firm with a presence in API Manufacturing. The shares are likely to list on BSE and NSE on December 28.

Written By
Kamal Joshi
Supriya Lifescience

Image: PTI/Pixabay


The IPO (Initial Public Offering) of pharmaceutical firm Supriya Lifescience opened for subscription on Thursday, December 16. The three-day initial public sale will conclude on December 20. The company, which has fixed a price band of Rs 265-Rs 274 per share, is planning to raise Rs 700-crore from the issue.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 200 crore and an OFS (Offer For Sale) of up to Rs 500 crore by promoter Satish Waman Wagh. At present, the promoter holds a 99.26% stake in Supriya Lifescience and the promoter group holds a 0.72% stakeholding in the firm. The funds generated from the issue will be used for funding capital expenditure requirements, clearing debts and general corporate purposes.

Supriya Lifescience IPO: Issue date, lot size, share allotment and all key details

  • Supriya Lifescience IPO date: December 16-December 20
  • Price band: Rs 265-Rs 274 per share
  • Lot size: The investor can bid for a minimum of 54 shares and in multiples thereafter
  • IPO size: Rs 700 crore
  • Supriya Lifescience IPO share allotment date: Likely on December 23
  • Supriya Lifescience IPO listing date: Likely December 28 on BSE and NSE

Supriya Lifescience IPO GMP

The shares of Supriya Lifescience has been trading at a hefty premium of around 250 in the grey market which suggests a strong gain on listing in BSE and NSE. However, the GMP is likely to change ahead of the listing on December 28 (tentative). 

READ | Supriya Lifescience IPO to open on Dec 16; sets price band at Rs 265-274/share

About 75% of the issue has been reserved for QIBs (Qualified Institutional Buyers), 15% for NIIs (Non-Institutional Investors) and 10% for the RIIs (Retail Individual investors).

About Supriya Lifescience

Supriya Lifescience Ltd is a Mumbai-headquartered pharmaceutical firm with a presence in API Manufacturing with a focus on products like anti-histamine, vitamins, anti-allergics, anti-asthmatics, anaesthetics, etc. The company's facility is spread across an area of 47000 sq m with a specific area for warehouse, QC, QA, R&D, product and finished products. 

READ | Anand Rathi IPO: Shares list at Rs 600, 9% higher than issue price of Rs 550

"The plant has current capacity of 550 KL and is supported with multiple clean rooms for finished products. As a part of our capacity expansion plan, our capacity would be approximately 1000+ KL by 2024. Supriya Lifescience Ltd. is backed by strong R&D, 14 active USDMFs, 8 active CEPs & World wide compliant facilities (EMA, US FDA, WHO, PMDA, TGA, KFDA, ANVISA)," it said on its website.

READ | Metro Brands IPO Subscription Status: Offer subscribed 3.64 times on final day of bidding

(Image: PTI/Pixabay)

READ | MedPlus IPO subscription closes today: Subscribed 1.46 times till Day 2; Check GMP status
READ | Syrma SGS Technology files draft papers with SEBI to raise up to Rs 1,200-cr vis IPO
Tags: Supriya Lifescience, IPO News, NSE
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND