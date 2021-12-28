Supriya Lifescience IPO Share Listing Today; Check Latest GMP Signals

The Initial Public Offering of pharmaceutical firm Supriya Lifescience opened for subscription on December 16 and closed on December 20. The three-day initial public sale saw the shares of the active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturer get subscribed 71.51 times. The company, which had a fixed price band of Rs 265-Rs 274 per share, is now set to make a stellar debut at the market today, December 28.

The company has raised Rs 700 crore from the IPO, which comprised a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 200 crore and an OFS (Offer For Sale) of up to Rs 500 crore by promoter Satish Waman Wagh. The issue was subscribed 71.51 times during its sale, with the allotted quota of non-institutional investors getting subscribed a whopping 161.22 times. This was followed by retail investors' portion getting subscribed 56.01 times and the qualified institutional buyers showing strong interest in the public issue by buying their portion 31.83 times.

Supriya Lifescience IPO listing day

The pharmaceutical firm will list today on BSE and NSE and is expected to make a strong debut. According to the company, the funds generated from the issue will be used for funding capital expenditure requirements, clearing debts and general corporate purposes. The Rs 700 crore IPO is being looked at as one of the strongest in recent times by promoters and investors.

Supriya Lifescience IPO GMP

The shares of Supriya Lifescience have been trading at a hefty premium of around Rs 414-424 per share in the grey market which suggests a strong gain on listing in BSE and NSE. The GMP showed a massive 51-55 per cent or Rs 140-150 premium over the issue price.

About Supriya Lifescience

Supriya Lifescience Ltd is a Mumbai-headquartered pharmaceutical firm with a presence in API Manufacturing with a focus on products like anti-histamine, vitamins, anti-allergics, anti-asthmatics, anaesthetics, etc. The company's facility is spread across an area of 47000 sq m with a specific area for warehouse, QC, QA, R&D, product and finished products.

