Supriya Lifescience IPO Subscription Status: Issue Booked 2.33 Times On First Day

The Supriya Lifescience IPO (Initial Public Offering), which opened for subscription on Thursday, December 16, was booked 2.33 times on the first day of subscription. The three-day initial public sale will end on December 20. The pharmaceutical firm, which has set a price band of Rs 265-Rs 274 per share, is planning to raise Rs 700 crore from the public offering.

Of the Rs 700, Rs 315 crore was mobilised from anchor investors on Wednesday. The issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 200 crore and an OFS (Offer for Sale) of up to Rs 500 by the company's promoter Satish Waman Wagh.

Supriya Lifescience IPO Subscription Status

Supriya Lifescience IPO received bids for 3.38 lakh shares against the issue size of 1.45 crore shares. While the portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 11.84 times, the portion for non-institutional investors was booked 66%. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) are yet to place their bids for the offer. 75% of the offer has been reserved for QIBs, 15% for NIIs and 10% for retail investors.

Supriya Lifescience IPO first day: Issue date, lot size, share allotment & more

Supriya Lifescience IPO date: December 16-December 20

Price band: Rs 265-Rs 274 per share

Supriya Lifescience IPO share allotment date: December 23 (Tentative)

Supriya Lifescience IPO listing date: December 28 (Tentative) on BSE and NSE

About Supriya Lifescience

The Mumbai-headquartered pharmaceutical firm has a presence in API Manufacturing with a focus on products like vitamins, anti-histamine, anti-allergics, anaesthetics, anti-asthmatics, etc. The company's facility is spread across 47,000 sq m area with specific areas for warehouse, QA, AC, R&D, product and finished products.

"The plant has a current capacity of 550 KL and is supported with multiple clean rooms for finished products. As a part of our capacity expansion plan, our capacity would be approximately 1000+ KL by 2024. Supriya Lifescience Ltd. is backed by strong R&D, 14 active USDMFs, 8 active CEPs & Worldwide compliant facilities (EMA, US FDA, WHO, PMDA, TGA, KFDA, ANVISA)," it said on its website.

