Shares of pharmaceutical company Supriya Lifescience began trading on the Indian stock exchanges on Tuesday with Rs 425 per share, 55.11% or Rs 151 higher than the upper end of the price band of Rs 274 per share. The Rs 700 crore public issue of Supriya Lifescience was a mix of issuance of equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) by the existing shareholders.

The company manufactures and supplies APIs with an additional focus on research and development. On it opening, the company had a market capitalization of Rs 3,420 crore. Moreover, it was also subscribed 71.51 times earlier this month with Non-Institutional Investors (NII) bidding for their portion 161.22 times. The retail portion of the company was subscribed 56 times and the QIB portion was bid for 31.83 times. The company shares were offered in a fixed price band of Rs 265-274 per share.

Supriya Lifesciences boasts steady growth since 2018

According to reports, the company has seen steady growth in net profit between the financial year 2018 and the previous fiscal year. In addition, it has also been the largest exporter of Chlorpheniramine Maleate and Ketamine Hydrochloride from India, thereby contributing to 45 to 50 per cent and 60 to 65 per cent respectively, between FY17 and FY21. It is also among the largest exporters of Salbutamol Sulphate in India contributing to 31% of the API exports from India in FY21 in terms of volume.