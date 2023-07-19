Last Updated:

Surat Diamond Bourse Overtakes Pentagon As World's Largest Office

The office has a floor space of 7.1 million square feet and is larger than the Pentagon in US.

India Business
 
Written By
Business Desk
Surat Diamond Bourse

The projects cost around Rs 3,200 crore | Image Credit: CNN


The Surat Diamond Bourse has surpassed the United States to become the largest office in the world, with over 65,000 diamond professionals.

The office, which has a floor space of 7.1 million square feet, is larger than the Pentagon, the headquarters of the US Department of Defence. The project costs around Rs 3,200 crore, according to a CNN report. 
 
The building spans over 35 acres of land and is a 15-story complex with nine interconnected rectangular structures emerging from a central "spine." The office has been built to house the diamond industry. The project, which was delayed by two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was completed in four years. 

As per the report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially open the building later this year and host the first occupants in November.

Mahesh Gadhavi, the project's CEO, told CNN that the office space would save people's time and resources. 

"It’s difficult … (some) people have to spend three and a half to four hours, daily, to come from their homes to their offices and back home again," he said.

A Delhi-based architecture firm, Morphogenesis, designed the building. Gadhavi said that it was not the original intention (to surpass the Pentagon's feat). 

The building consumes up to 50 per cent less energy, qualifying it for a "platinum" rating from the Indian Green Building Council. It has a "radiant cooling" system that circulates chilled water beneath its floors to reduce indoor temperatures. It also has solar energy in the common areas within the building. The offices are interconnected through a long central corridor. The building can accommodate 4,700 office spaces and 131 elevators.

(With PTI inputs)

