Suzlon Secures 47.6 Megawatt Wind Energy Project From KP Group

Suzlon Group, a renewable energy company, has secured an order for a 47.6 MW wind power project from KP Group in Gujarat. The company has not disclosed the value of the order.

The project will be commissioned in 2024

The wind power project is located at Vagra in the Bharuch district of Gujarat. It is expected to be commissioned in 2024, according to a company statement.

The project can supply electricity to 36,000 households and restrict 1.42 lakh metric tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

The renewable energy solutions provider will also supply S133 wind turbines (equipment supply) and supervise the execution and commissioning of the project. The company will also offer comprehensive operations and maintenance services after commissioning.

"The power generated from this project will serve the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) consumer segment, which is a key segment to drive deeper penetration of renewables in India," said JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Office of Suzlon Group.