Suzuki Teams Up With NDDB And Banas Dairy For Biogas Project In Gujarat

Suzuki Motor Corporation has entered into an agreement with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and Banas Dairy, both based in Gujarat, to establish four biogas plants in Gujarat. This venture will involve an investment of approximately Rs 230 crore. The agreement was officially signed in Tokyo, with Suzuki R&D Centre India, a subsidiary of Suzuki, joining hands with NDDB and Banas Dairy for this project.

Project's primary goal

The primary goal of this project is to produce automobile fuel by refining methane obtained from biogas, which is generated through the fermentation of cow dung, according to the statement released by the Japanese automaker. These four biogas production facilities are scheduled to become operational in the Banaskantha district of Gujarat by the year 2025.

Green initiative

Suzuki anticipates a total investment of Rs 230 crore for the construction and operation of these four plants. Additionally, each plant will have a biogas filling station, where fuel for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles will be distributed. Maruti Suzuki, a subsidiary of Suzuki, currently commands more than 70 per cent of the Indian CNG vehicle market.

Suzuki's President, T Suzuki, emphasised the company's plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, tailoring their efforts to the unique needs of each country and region. In India, there is substantial potential for biogas, which is known for its significant carbon reduction benefits. Through active participation in the biogas production industry, Suzuki aims to contribute to achieving carbon neutrality.

Suzuki initially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NDDB and Banas Dairy in December 2022 to initiate the Biogas Demonstration Project.