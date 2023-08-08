Suzuki To Get Bigger Stake In Maruti After Sale Of Plant

Maruti Suzuki, the country's top automaker by volume, approved an issue of equity shares to its parent, Suzuki Motor Corporation, on Tuesday to pay for the plant in Gujarat it will buy from its Japanese parent.

What is the value of the plant?

The Gujurat plant had a book value of Rs 12,755 crore, the company said last week. Details of the actual deal value, including the issue price and number of shares, will be set in a subsequent board meeting, the company said on Tuesday.

The move to allot preferential shares to Suzuki was taken as it was "the most beneficial option for minority shareholders and the company," Maruti said in a statement.

Maruti's purchase of the plant from Suzuki, announced last week, gives it a better grip on production, including that of electric vehicles, and will help it make necessary changes as per demand, chairman RC Bhargava said.

Suzuki Motor Corporation's shareholding in Maruti Suzuki will increase by around 4 per cent following the transaction, a Mumbai-based analyst estimated.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki have fallen about 2.5 per cent since reporting quarterly earnings on July 31.

