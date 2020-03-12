‘Swadeshi Goods Can Help India Achieve The $5 Trillion Economy', Said Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently at an event said that eliminating unnecessary imports and substituting them with products made in India will transform India and provide employment to lakhs of people. Emphasising on opting for Indian products made by tribals, masons, and carpenters, Goyal said that 130 crore Indians will become changemakers to make India a better place if Indian made products are used. The Minister also asked people to embrace ‘Swadeshi’ and said that it is not anti-modern.

According to media reports, Goyal also spoke about recognising the swadeshi materials that are available and can be used for producing goods. He also highlighted how simple objects like toys can be easily produced in India than importing from other countries. Make in India products will generate livelihood to many Indians only if we start using products such as carpets, furniture, sports goods made exclusively in our country, Goyal asserted.

Goyal further said that it is very important for the people of the country to make a conscious choice to buy what is made in India. The country has skilled manpower and the required technology, all that is needed is the right mindset, he said.

Goyal, citing a government calculation, further informed that the central government has already taken a step in this direction by raising import duties on more than 100 such items in 2020 Union Budget that accounted for the inflow of goods worth $9 billion last year. Diverse goods, ranging from footwear and furniture to locks and blowers, were covered, he added.

Citing an example of agarbattis (incense stick), for which the import restrictions have been imposed to boost the domestic manufacturers, the Minister said that embracing Indian-made goods could transform India and take it towards the goal of being a $5- trillion economy.

Highlighting the central government schemes spearheaded by PM Narendra Modi government, Goyal said that a large number of successful projects such as the insurance scheme for farmers and the Ayushman Bharat Programme are implemented. The government is now focussing on sanitary pads through the 6,200 Jana Aushadhi Kendras. The government is providing generic medicines at affordable prices and sanitary pads will be distributed at just Rs. 1 so that every woman in the country has access to sanitary pads.

Goyal also mentioned that quality and honesty are very important for the success of entrepreneurship and business. All the representatives from the MSME sector should inculcate the habit of quality consciousness and focus on quality. It should be a buzz word, he said. The Minister also said that bribes and rent-seeking should be strictly avoided in order to run a successful business.

