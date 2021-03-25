Swiggy Announces Free Covid Vaccination For Over 2 Lakh Delivery Execs; 5500 In Next Phase

Well-known food delivery app Swiggy on Wednesday announced in a statement that it will vaccinate over 2,00,000 delivery executives against the Coronavirus. This comes ahead of the next phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination from April 1 for those aged 45 and above.

The statement read, "In the first tranche of the programme, 5,500 of Swiggy's delivery partners, aged 45 and above will be eligible to opt-in for the vaccination. By the end of the program, Swiggy hopes to encourage 2,00,000 plus delivery partners with the choice to get vaccinated as they continue to provide an essential service. Swiggy is also requesting authorities for the prioritization of delivery partners in the vaccine drive."

Swiggy COO Vivek Sunder said, "Over the past year, our delivery women and men have been a lifeline for the nation, delivering food and other essentials to millions of Indians during their time of need. As we continue to make all efforts to fight the pandemic, we are prioritizing creating awareness across our fleet and extending our Covid cover to include access to vaccination for all delivery partners. We will also cover for the loss of pay when they take the time off to get vaccinated."

COVID-19 Vaccination drive's third phase

On Tuesday, the Centre announced that the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination will start from April 1 wherein all persons above the age of 45 can get inoculated. This assumes significance amid the rise in the number of novel coronavirus cases across the country. While only healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated at government facilities in the initial phase, the inoculation drive was expanded to include people above 60 years of age and those aged above 45 years having comorbidities in the second phase. India has shown a doubling in the number of daily cases over little over a week, reporting 53,476 fresh cases on the 24 hour period before the numbers released on Thursday.

(Image: PTI/unsplash)