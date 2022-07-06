Swiggy Seeks Help In Finding Deliveryman On Horse From Mumbai; Announces 5k Reward

Do you recall how a video of a Swiggy delivery person using a horse to carry food during a torrential Mumbai downpour went viral on social media? The food delivery service seems to be in a bit of trouble right now. As netizens petitioned to reward the "hero," the food delivery services company launched a "horse-hunt" to find him, seeking assistance from customers.

Swiggy has released a statement in which they have offered a reward to anyone who can provide information about their "accidental brand ambassador" as the food delivery service is unaware of the man's whereabouts. In order to learn more about this "gallant young star," the food company issued a tongue-in-cheek statement on social media while searching for the "Swiggyman on the horse."

They acknowledged that the Mumbai video propelled them to unexpected fame but insisted that it was not "unappreciated". The business claimed that, despite wanting to, it is unable to claim credit for his brilliant idea. They added that they had tried everything to find the man but had not been successful.

"Who is this gallant young star? Is he riding a Toofan or a Bijli?" they inquired, adding that they were also curious about what was in his bag. However, the most pressing question on their minds was: "Why is he so determined to cross a busy Mumbai street, on a very rainy day? Where did he park his horse when he went to deliver this order?"

Swiggy announces 5K reward

They have also announced a reward in order to "get to the bottom of this story" as part of their special mission. The company declared, "5k in Swiggy Money for the first person who can give intel about our accidental brand ambassador." Furthermore, the company added a unique tribute to the "rider and his steed" on their app. Yes, customers will see a horse-riding icon going forward on their app to indicate a delivery person if they place an order.

'Nation wants to know'

They joked, "in the meantime put your Dadarkar gossip gang to work and help us find the man and his gas-propelled machine." Swiggy also made it clear that they do not have any plans to change the way they deliver packages using animals. At the end of the declaration letter the food delivery company used Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami's popular catchphrase 'Nation wants to know.'

The company wrote, "Because the nation wants to know more about the Swiggyman on the horse. And so do we."

As the post gained attention from the general public and other brands, many people created jokes and memes that made references to well-known horsemen from popular culture. All of them, from Majnu Bhai ka ghoda to Dharmendra, have received mentions in the tweets. Take a look:

We need a #nationWantsToKnowTheSwiggyGuy trend here 😂😂#swiggy https://t.co/lODyIxg29x — Rohit P. Shirke 👨🏾‍💻 (@rohit_p_shirke) July 6, 2022

Me to my friend : pic.twitter.com/r1DQpIjhgo — Saif Ibrahim (@theapplefaceguy) July 6, 2022

Next delivery should be in Majnu bhai style pic.twitter.com/RjzYSmhEm4 — SleepyOwl (@Nav_tweets) July 5, 2022

That's Ranjhor ka Rathore, Jay! — Vaidehi🌸✨ (@vaidehiii_m) July 5, 2022

(Image: Instagram/Twitter)