TAAI Urges Government To Postpone TCS Implementation On Foreign Remittances

TAAI appeals to government: In anticipation of the upcoming implementation of Tax Collection at Source (TCS) on foreign remittances from October 1, the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) has made a last-minute appeal to the government, urging them to reconsider or postpone the decision until the next fiscal year to facilitate discussions on overseas tour packages.

Under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), the government has increased the TCS on foreign remittances from 5 per cent to 20 per cent. This increase will be applicable to international travel, money transfers abroad, and other remittances.

TAAI has addressed a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging the abolition of TCS on overseas tour packages and emphasising the potential business losses and complexities associated with its implementation.

Jyoti Mayal, President of TAAI, expressed that the TCS implementation poses a significant challenge for the travel industry, potentially diverting a considerable portion of the business to overseas tour operators. Moreover, Mayal highlighted that with GST already affecting the income of Indian tour operators engaged in outbound tours, the introduction of TCS amplifies the burden.

Competency going down

Mayal noted that Indian tour companies are becoming less competitive compared to operators outside India, who not only save on the 5 per cent GST but also the TCS, ranging from 5 to 20 per cent, and are not obligated to register in India. In the letter, the association underscored that the Reserve Bank of India and banks are not adequately equipped to monitor the Rs 7 lakh per traveller limit, and there's no mechanism to effectively track these limits.

Ambiguity still prevails regarding payments made for such packages through credit cards overseas, the letter stated.

The risks associated with overseas companies could potentially impact passengers significantly. The quality and reliability of these companies may not meet the desired standards, potentially resulting in service delivery issues or instances of fraud, said Mayal.

In conclusion, Mayal urged the finance minister to abolish TCS entirely on overseas tour packages or at least postpone its implementation until the next financial year, allowing for in-depth discussions on the matter.

(With PTI inputs)