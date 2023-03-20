Tamil Nadu Budget 2023: Key Highlights Of DMK Govt's Budget As Revenue Deficit Down By 50%

DMK government, which is led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Monday presented Tamil Nadu Budget 2023-2024 and announced the rollout of one of its key poll assurances - a scheme providing Rs 1000 monthly assistance to eligible women heads of families from September.

State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan presented the Tamil Nadu budget today and declared that the 'game changer' scheme will initiative would be launched on September 15, the birth anniversary of Dravidian stalwart and DMK founder late CN Annadurai. Rs 7000 crore has been set aside for the initiative in the budget.

Tabling the Budget, PTR said that due to the unprecedented and difficult reforms undertaken, "we have reduced the annual revenue deficit of around Rs 62,000 crore which we inherited on assuming office (May 2021), to around Rs 30,000 crore in the Revised Estimates of the current year."

Free travel for women in state-run buses and breakfast for students of government schools are among several schemes being implemented.

The DMK government announced setting up a "state of the art global sports city" in Chennai, Metro rail projects for Madurai and Coimbatore and Rs 25 crore for "factory skill schools". Jawaharlal Nehru Outdoor Stadium will also be renovated at the cost of Rs 25 crore, the finance minister stated.

"Tamil art, music, architecture, sculpture, crafts and dance reached their pinnacle during the Chola period and their glory spread far and wide. To highlight the contribution of the Cholas who ruled the world, and to preserve artefacts and relics of that age, a grand Chola museum will be set up in Thanjavur," he announced.

Tamil Nadu Budget 2023-24: Key highlights