Tamil Nadu Budget 2023: Key Highlights Of DMK Govt's Budget As Revenue Deficit Down By 50%

DMK on Monday presented the Tamil Nadu budget 2023-24 and made several announcements including Rs 1000 per month assistance to women heads of families.

tamil nadu budget

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Image: PTI


DMK government, which is led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Monday presented Tamil Nadu Budget 2023-2024 and announced the rollout of one of its key poll assurances - a scheme providing Rs 1000 monthly assistance to eligible women heads of families from September.

State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan presented the Tamil Nadu budget today and declared that the 'game changer' scheme will initiative would be launched on September 15, the birth anniversary of Dravidian stalwart and DMK founder late CN Annadurai. Rs 7000 crore has been set aside for the initiative in the budget.

Tabling the Budget, PTR said that due to the unprecedented and difficult reforms undertaken, "we have reduced the annual revenue deficit of around Rs 62,000 crore which we inherited on assuming office (May 2021), to around Rs 30,000 crore in the Revised Estimates of the current year." 

Free travel for women in state-run buses and breakfast for students of government schools are among several schemes being implemented.

The DMK government announced setting up a "state of the art global sports city" in Chennai, Metro rail projects for Madurai and Coimbatore and Rs 25 crore for "factory skill schools". Jawaharlal Nehru Outdoor Stadium will also be renovated at the cost of Rs 25 crore, the finance minister stated.

"Tamil art, music, architecture, sculpture, crafts and dance reached their pinnacle during the Chola period and their glory spread far and wide. To highlight the contribution of the Cholas who ruled the world, and to preserve artefacts and relics of that age, a grand Chola museum will be set up in Thanjavur," he announced. 

READ | Udhayanidhi Stalin refuses to unveil grandfather Karunanidhi's statue, DMK workers protest

Tamil Nadu Budget 2023-24: Key highlights

  • Rs 40,299 crore allocated for school education.
  • From September 15, eligible women heads of families will get Rs 1000 per month of financial assistance.
  • In order to protect workers engaged in factories and informal industries, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam (Doorstep health care) will be extended to cover 8.35 lakh workers in 711 factories in the first phase, said Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.
  • In the first phase, 3510 houses are being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 176 crore with the aim of providing quality accommodation to Sri Lankan Tamils. The government will provide Rs 223 crore this year for the construction of 3,959 houses in the second phase.
  • The ex-gratia paid to the families of soldiers from Tamil Nadu who sacrificed their lives while protecting the country's borders will be doubled from Rs 20 lakhs to Rs 40 lakhs.
  • The breakfast scheme in government schools would be expanded to students of class 4 and 5
