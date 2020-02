The Micro Industries in the Coimbatore city of Tamil Nadu have expressed disappointment at banks for not providing loans. The association is blaming the banks for not giving loans to India's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The Finance Minister had announced Union Budget on February 1, which stated a 25 percent loan of working capital limit. Whereas, MSMEs said that banks are not aware of the scheme FM had mentioned in the budget.