Tarsons Products IPO Listing Tomorrow: How To Check GMP & Share Allotment Status Online

Tarsons Products’ shares will be listed on the stock exchange from tomorrow onwards. The initial public offer (IPO) of Tarsons Products was subscribed 77.49 times on the last day of its listing, which was on November 17. The BSE’s data showed that for 1,08,44,104 shares, there bids placed for 84,02.81,684 shares.

The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) section had the maximum number of bids, 184.58 times, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed the issue 115.77 times and the Retail investors subscribed the issue 10.56 times. An additional employees' quota saw the shares being subscribed 1.83 times on the last day. The shares are expected to be listed at a premium of 20 to 25%. Tarson Products manufacture lab wear and the firm has strong financial background along with good margins. The company will have a positive impact on the share market as it also has a strong management, which always sits well amongst the investors. Tarsons Products also has a good flow of cash and after the IPO, the company is set to become free of any debts. Due to its ever-increasing valuations, investors will bet of the stocks with a long term plan in their minds. The investors are looking to gain at least 20-25%, but the gains will eventually depend on the subscription figure and grey market trend.

More about the company and its stocks

The IPO of the company opened on November 15 and closed on November 17, 2021. The company had fixed a price band of Rs 635-662 per share and had an initial share sale for Rs 1,024 crore. An investor could bid for a minimum of 22 shares or in its multiples. Tarsons Products specialises in designing, developing, manufacturing and supplying a lab-ware product used in laboratories. Their products are sent to research organisations, academic institutes, pharmaceutical firms, diagnostics companies and hospitals. The company has five manufacturing facilities and all of them are located in the state of West Bengal.