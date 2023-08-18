Tata Communications Challenges Telecom Department's Rs 991.5 Crore Licence Fees Demand

Tata Communications has mounted a formidable challenge against the Department of Telecom's (DoT) demand for Rs 991.5 crore in licence fees for prior years. The telecom behemoth has lodged its protest with the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), which has promptly ordered the DoT to refrain from any coercive measures until the impending hearing.

At the core of the dispute lies a demand letter from the DoT, dated August 8, 2023, which mandates Tata Communications to pay licence fees amounting to Rs 991.54 crore. This sum is attributed to the fiscal years 2006-07, covering international long-distance and internet service provisions, and 2007-08, encompassing National Long Distance (NLD), International Long Distance (ILD), and Internet Service Provider (ISP) operations.

Tata's legal defence

Tata Communications is not taking this demand lying down and has swiftly resorted to the legal avenue of TDSAT. The tribunal's swift response came in the form of an order dated August 14, 2023, received by the company on August 17, 2023. The order explicitly restrains the DoT from initiating any coercive action while the proceedings are underway, granting respite to Tata Communications.

Tata Communications has already accounted for the disputed sum in its financial statements for the June 2023 quarter. This strategic step ensures transparency, with the amount being classified as part of the company's contingent liabilities for the period ending June 30, 2023. This disclosure is aimed at providing stakeholders and investors with an accurate snapshot of the ongoing legal scuffle's potential financial ramifications.

This clash between Tata Communications and the DoT brings to the forefront the intricate challenges of the telecommunications sector, especially concerning regulatory adherence and financial commitments. The TDSAT's swift intervention temporarily shields Tata Communications from immediate financial pressure as the legal battle unfolds. All eyes are now on the forthcoming hearing.