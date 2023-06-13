Tata Communications Shares Surge More Than 9%, Hits 52-week High

Tata Communications shares rallied as much as 9.25 per cent to hit fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,614.95 on Tuesday June 13. The stock rose for third consecutive session and it has gained more than 14 per cent in last three sessions.

Tata Communications opened at Rs 1,478.55, and saw an intraday high of Rs 1,615.10, with a low of Rs 1,476.05.

Brokerage firm ICICI securities earlier last week had maintained a buy stance on Tata Communications shares, and expected its revenue to grow two-fold in the next four years at a compound annual growth rate of 18 per cent.

"Tata Communications (TCom) has shared an upbeat revenue growth outlook for FY23-27E in its investor meet (on June 7, ’23). The company expects its data revenue to grow by 2x to Rs 280 billion by FY27 at a revenue CAGR of 18 per cent. This will be driven by more than 35 per cent growth in its digital services revenue during the same period, and its mix will rise to more than 50 per cent. This is a significant acceleration in digital services revenue growth vs 19 per cent in the past three years and data revenue growth which was under 10 per cent. It expects international revenue to grow faster where it has good lead indicators," it said in a report.

The brokerage firm had also revised the target price for the stock at Rs 1,665 from Rs 1,510. The stock traded at a volume of 40.6 lakh shares on NSE at Rs 1,605.95 as of 2:55 PM on Tuesday. On the BSE, the total traded quantity stood at 1.49 lakh shares, more than the two-week average quantity of stocks traded at 0.33 lakh.

Shares of Tata Communications werew in line with Nifty which was up 0.54 per cent.