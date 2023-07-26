Tata Consumer Posts Q1 Profit Miss Due To Higher Expenses

Tata Consumer Products reported a smaller-than-expected 24 per cent rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, as mounting expenses outpaced higher sales of its eponymous packaged food and beverages.

The company said its consolidated net profit rose to Rs 3.17 billion ($38.66 million) in the quarter ended June 30, marking its eighth consecutive quarterly profit climb. Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of Rs 3.22 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Total expenses climbed nearly 12 per cent to Rs 33.04 billion for the Tata Group's consumer staples arm, led by a nearly 8 per cent jump in input costs.

Consumer goods sales volumes decline

Consumer goods majors in India raised product prices in recent months to counter increased costs but have had to sacrifice some sales volumes as consumers switched to unbranded - and lower-priced - alternatives.

Tata Consumer said its share of the salt and tea markets suffered a knock in inflation-hit India even as it spent heavily on advertising and promotion and launched new products, including cold brews and packaged food.

The new launches and price increases still helped consolidated revenue from operations climb over 12 per cent to Rs 37.41 billion.

Tata Consumer's India business, which makes up nearly two-thirds of its overall business and includes its tea, coffee and water brands, reported an around-16 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 24.78 billion.

Revenue from international businesses

Revenue from its international business, which sells brands such as Tetley Tea in the United Kingdom and Eight O'Clock coffee in the United States, rose 7 per cent, slowing from an over-10 per cent jump last quarter.

Shares of Tata Consumer closed less than 1 per cent higher before posting results, taking their gains this year to 14 per cent.

Last week, its unit Tata Coffee Ltd reported a more-than-5 per cent rise in first-quarter profit.