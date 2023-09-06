Tata Consumer Products negotiates to acquire 51% stake in Haldiram

Tata to acquire 51% in Haldiram: Tata Group's consumer division is currently in discussions to acquire a controlling stake of at least 51 per cent in the renowned Indian snack food manufacturer, Haldiram's. However, sources familiar with the matter reveal that Tata is apprehensive about the requested $10 billion valuation, casting a shadow over the potential deal.

If successful, this transaction would position the Indian conglomerate in direct competition with Pepsi and the retail giant Reliance Retail, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

Haldiram's, a household name in India known for its snack foods, is also engaging in talks with private equity firms, including Bain Capital, regarding the potential sale of a 10 per cent stake in the company.

Tata Consumer Products, the division that owns the UK tea company Tetley and maintains a partnership with Starbucks in India, is currently at the negotiation table for the stake acquisition.

An individual with direct knowledge of the discussions revealed that Tata is interested in acquiring more than 51 per cent of Haldiram's, but the company has expressed concerns regarding the high valuation put forth by Haldiram's.

High valuation can be a deal breaker

This potential acquisition presents an intriguing opportunity for Tata. While Tata Consumer Products is primarily associated with tea, Haldiram's holds a significant presence in the consumer market with a substantial market share.

All sources cited in this report have chosen to remain anonymous.

In response to these developments, a spokesperson for Tata Consumer Products has refrained from commenting, stating that the company "does not comment on market speculation." Haldiram's Chief Executive Krishan Kumar Chutani and Bain Capital have also opted not to provide comments.

Haldiram’s market share

Haldiram's, a family-run business, originated from a small shop founded in 1937. It is renowned for its crispy "bhujia" snacks, available for as little as 10 rupees and widely distributed through local stores.

According to Euromonitor International, Haldiram boasts a nearly 13 per cent share of India's $6.2 billion savoury snack market. For comparison, Pepsi, known for its Lay's chips, also holds a share of approximately 13 per cent.

Notably, Haldiram's products are available in international markets, including Singapore and the United States. The company operates around 150 restaurants that offer a diverse menu, featuring local dishes, sweets, and Western cuisine.

(With Reuters inputs)