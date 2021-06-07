Tata Digital To Invest $75M In Curefit Whose CEO Mukesh Bansal Will Join As President

Tata Digital on Monday announced that it will invest $75 million (around Rs 550 crore) in fitness-focused Curefit Healthcare for an undisclosed stake. As per the official statement, Curefit's founder and CEO Mukesh Bansal will join Tata Digital in an executive role as its President and will continue in its leadership role at Curefit as well.

It is important to note here that Tata Digital has been sealing a slew of acquisitions for expanding its e-commerce play, which will have it compete with giants like Flipkart (with which Bansal was once associated after the acquisition of Myntra which he founded), Amazon and also Reliance Retail.

Curefit CEO & founder joins Tata Digital

Tata Digital in a statement said, "Indian fitness and wellness market is growing at 20 per cent per annum and is expected to reach USS 12 billion by 2025, and Curefit will help Tata Digital expand into pro-active health management space."

Tata Digital Ltd — a 100 per cent subsidiary of Tata Sons — has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the investment of up to USD 75 million in CureFit Healthcare, subject to completion of diligence process and other approvals, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said that the Curefit partnership with its industry-leading platform in fitness and wellness aligns very well with Tata's overall healthcare proposition where fitness is increasingly becoming an integral part of consumers' life. Welcoming Mukesh Bansal, Chandrasekaran said that his deep consumer experience and an entrepreneurial mindset after having incubated and grown two very successful businesses and his expertise will bring immense value.

Stating that Tata Digital is going to be an exciting new step for him and his team and also a recognition of value, Bansal said that this step will also be a recognition of the value they have created with Curefit. Sudhir Sethi, the chairman of Curefit’s earliest backers Chirate Ventures said that the partnership with Tata Digital will significantly accelerate Curefit’s growth as a fitness and wellness leader and open up access to a large set new consumer base.

(Image: Twitter- @TataCompanies, BeCurefit)