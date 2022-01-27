Last Updated:

Tata Group Chairman Calls On PM Modi Ahead Of Formal Takeover Of Air India

Tata Group’s chairman Natarajan Chandrasekharan called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 27 january before the formal takeover of Air India. 

Tata

Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia


Tata Group’s chairman Natarajan Chandrasekharan called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday before the formal takeover of Air India. Tata Group’s formal acquisition of Air India on Thursday also marks the return of "Maharaja" to its Bombay House after 69 years with all eyes on the takeover. The chairperson of the Board at Tata Sons, who was announced as one of the awardees of Padma Shri on 26 January, met the Prime Minister before Air India’s scheduled takeover on 27 January. In a momentous development, the Indian Government will hand over Air India to Tata Group decades after it was taken from the conglomerate. The formal announcement regarding Tata Group's takeover of Air India will also be made today.

Earlier, Tata Group also took the first step towards the reacquisition of Air India by introducing “enhanced meal service” in four flights that will operate from Mumbai on Thursday, officials said on Wednesday, according to PTI. It is to note that Air India flights will not be flying under the banner of Tata Group from Thursday itself, the officials added. The officials cited by the report added that even though “enhanced meal service” will be provided on four flights on Thursday, the takeover is set to take place later that same day.

Air India was sold to Talace Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Tata Group's holding company, for ₹ 18,000 crores on 8 October by the government following a competitive bidding process.

When will Air India flights fly under Tata Group’s banner?

According to PTI, the officials said that the new date from which all Air India flights will fly under the Tata Group’s banner or aegis will be revealed to the employees later. Meanwhile, the “enhanced meal service” will be served on the Mumbai-Newark flight and five Mumbai-Delhi flights from Friday. Devised by officials of Tata Group, the same service will be introduced in more flights in a staggered and phased manner, the officials stated.

Meanwhile, it is to note that two airport pilot unions including Indian Pilots' Guild (IPG) and Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) warned on Monday Air India's CMD Vikram Dev Dutt of legal action over “multiple deductions and recoveries” which were projected on the dues owed to pilots.

Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia

