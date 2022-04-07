Tata group launches super app Tata Neu

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Tata group on Thursday launched its super app Tata Neu bringing all its brands in one platform as it seeks to play a major role in the Indian e-commerce space currently dominated by the likes of Amazon and Flipkart.

In a social media post, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said Tata Neu combines the traditional consumer-first approach of the group with the modern ethos of technology.

"It is a Neu day today! Tata Digital, the youngest member of the Tata family, brings you Tata Neu today," he wrote on LinkedIn.

The group has been testing the app since last year as it geared up to play a big role in the fast growing e-commerce space. It had acquired online players in various segments, including grocery delivery platform BigBasket and 1Mg, an online pharmacy.

"Tata Neu is an exciting platform that gathers all our brands into one powerful app. Combining our traditional consumer-first approach with the modern ethos of technology, it is an all-new way to discover the wonderful world of Tata," Chandrasekaran said.

He further said, "Our aim is to make the lives of Indian consumers simpler and easier. The power of choice, a seamless experience, and loyalty will be at the centre of Tata Neu, delivering a powerful One Tata experience." As the Tata Neu app goes live today, Chandrasekaran said, "It makes me proud to see so many of our trusted and loved brands Air Asia, BigBasket, Croma, IHCL, Qmin, Starbucks, Tata 1Mg, Tata CLiQ, Tata Play, Westside on the Tata Neu platform already, and Vistara, Air India, Titan, Tanishq, Tata Motors soon to join." Welcoming customers "to the Neu World", he said, "We look forward to learning continuously, to keep evolving, and meet the needs of our consumers." PTI RKL DRR

