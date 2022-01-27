Tata Group Most Valuable Brand In South Asia; Only Indian Entry In Brand Finance's Top 100

The Tata Group, with a brand value of USD 23.9 billion, has emerged as the most valuable brand in South Asia, according to the Brand Finance Global 500, 2022 list. The brand valuation firm also revealed that the conglomerate, with a rank of 78, is India's only entry in the list of top 100 companies. The Brand Finance report suggests that the Ratan Tata-owned company has clocked in an impressive 12% increase in its valuation from the previous year.

"The performance of Tata Group exceeded expectations in 2021, thanks to a number of new acquisitions and partnerships and as key group companies, from Tata Consultancy Services to Tata Steel, witnessed major growth," the firm said in its report. The report also mentioned the Tata Group becoming the official sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and highlighted the timing of the partnership just ahead of the launch of Tata's new mobile application TataNeu. Touted as a 'super app', the application will reportedly serve as a digital ecosystem for all of Tata's services including retail, groceries, travel, hospitality, and digital payments.

Revealing more about Tata Group's growth, the firm revealed that over 20 subsidiaries of the Tata Group have a market capitalisation of more than 70 listed central public sector undertakings (CPSUs) in India. In addition to this, Brand Finance has also ranked the Chairman of Tata Sons, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, who ranks as top CEO in India, at 25th position globally in the Brand Guardianship Index 2022.

Apple retains top position as the most valued brand

As for the global rankings, Apple stands at the top again with a $355.1 billion market valuation. Founded by Steve Jobs in 1976, the company recorded a 35% increase in its valuation and rose from $263.37 billion in 2021. E-commerce giant Amazon stands at the second spot with $350.3 billion and is followed by Google at $263.4 billion.

