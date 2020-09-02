Tata Motors Posts Massive 154% Growth In Aug 2020, Breaks 2.5 Years Record

Sales for Tata motors have soared leaving behind the March 84 percent dip to 11,012 units during the coronavirus pandemic that slugged sales down to 35 percent. This indicates a fresh boost in the long-stagnant pending demands posts the 3 moths coronavirus lockdown. Tata Motors’ August sales report showed a 154 percent increase, breaking the record of 2.5 years, inching the demand up by 11,264 units compared to August last year, 2019.

A notable sales growth of 23.77 percent was seen for passenger vehicles (PV) compared to the month of July, which surged the demands by at least 3,568 units. The improvement in the month-on-month (MoM) sales figures demonstrate better market share value. As per the reports, August 2020 sales of Tata Motors were 18.5 percent higher than July 2020 as the automaker managed a total sales of 2,34,376 units in August alone. At the same time last year, 2019, over 1,95,800 units of sales growth was recorded against the 31.57 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline. However, this year’s August recovery indicates shows a lesser impact on the domestic car market compared with last year when the demand toppled due to various economic factors.

We are proud to introduce our future-ready range of commercial vehicles, which aim to redefine transportation. Continue reading here- https://t.co/Dd6ijMQCon #ConnectingAspirations pic.twitter.com/MysqcvlDJ6 — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) August 31, 2020

Read: Massive Sinkhole Swallows 21 Cars In China As Heavy Rains Continue To Wreak Havoc | WATCH

Read: Android 11 Phones To Offer Wireless Android Auto: Which Cars Support The Wireless Feature?

Maruti recorded 21 per cent growth

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki recorded a 21 percent YoY growth in its mid-size cars such as (Ciaz). However, all sub-segments of the car recorded a surge in the overall demand in the month of August, according to reports. Maruti’s entry-level Alto and S-Presso witnessed the largest boost in its sales figure compared to the petrol S-Cross that it launched on August 5. Hyundai, on the other hand, showed a 19.9 percent YoY increase in car sales in August, sales growth incrementing by 45,809 units. The company accredited to the improvement in sales to a designed recovery plan for its mid-size cars Verna facelift, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, and the recently launched Venue iMT.

Strategies drafted by the director of sales, marketing, and service, Tarun Garg proved to be effective, as per reports. Mahindra had an incremental hit of 13,651 units, leading to approximately 3.8 percent YoY growth. This included company’s new Thar model that was launched on August 15. Honda posted a 9.4 percent YoY decline in sales to 7,509 units in August and Renault’s demands for the seven-seater Triber MPV remained consistent and had a sales growth of 41.3 percent YoY to 8,060 units.

Read: Andretti Puts 2 Cars At The Front Of Indy 500 Qualifying

Read: MS Dhoni's Cars And Bikes: From Ninja H2 To Suzuki Hayabusa, See Pics