Tata Motors Cancels DVR Shares, Here Is What Shareholders Will Get

Tata Motors cancelled its DVR shares on Tuesday, reducing the total share count by 4.2 per cent to simplify its securities structure. The DVR shares are trading at a steep discount to the ordinary shares currently.

Tata Motors is the sole major listed company with DVR shares with voting rights at 10 per cent of ordinary shares but a 5 per cent higher dividend.

Tata Motors DVR share swap

The automobile company will issue seven ordinary shares for every 10 DVR shares, which would mean a 23 per cent premium on the previous day's closing level of DVR shares.

The automaker delisted its American depositary shares in January, about 18 years after they first started trading. The move was to focus on the company's securities on exchange markets.

The DVR shares were issued by Tata Motors in 2008. It boosted that count through a qualified institutional placement in 2010 and a rights issue in 2015.

Dilution of voting rights

The reduction in capital will dilute the voting rights of Tata Motors' largest shareholders (promoters) by about 3.2 per cent although it will boost its earnings per share without having any impact on its cash balance or net debt.

The reduced capital will also increase the company's free float of ordinary shares by 18 per cent. The removal of the discounted securities will result in a rise in the market valuation of the company.

At present, the market capitalisation of Tata Motors is Rs 2.3 lakh crore. Maruti Suzuki India is the country's largest automobile manufacturer, with a market value of Rs 2.95 lakh crore

Subject to regulatory approvals, the transaction will be completed in 12-15 months.

Better-than-expected earnings

The consolidated net profit of Tata Motors stood at Rs 3,203 crore for the first quarter of FY24, beating analyst estimates of a profit of Rs 2,900 crore. The company had registered a loss of Rs 5,007 crore in the same period a year ago.

The Jaguar Land Rover unit had a share of 70 per cent in the overall revenue of Tata Motors, led by robust demand for greater margins in SUVs like the Range Rover. It was also attributed to the improving quality of the supply of semiconductors after shortages for several quarters.

Jaguar Land Rover registered the highest production levels in the April-June period. It reported a 66 per cent rise in revenues on the back of strong retail sales.

(With Reuters inputs)