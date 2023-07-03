Tata Motors Hikes Prices Of Passenger Vehicles For Third Time In 2023

Tata Motors said on Monday it will increase prices of its passenger vehicles by an average 0.6 per cent across models and variants from July 17.

The price hike is meant to offset the residual impact of past input costs, the company said in a statement.

Tata Motors had announced price hikes of 1.2 per cent in January and 0.6 per cent in April, citing increased input costs and regulatory changes, respectively.

The company's total expenses for the quarter that ended March 31 climbed nearly 30 per cent from a year earlier on an increase in the cost of materials consumed.

Vehicle prices across segments have increased in India after the government mandated automakers to fit them with a device to monitor emissions, sparking an increase in cost.