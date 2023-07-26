Tata Motors Rallies Over 10 Times Since Pandemic, Can The Surge Sustain?

Tata Motors, the parent of luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover and the country's largest automaker by revenue, has surged more than 10 times since 2020 when the stock tumbled to multiyear low of Rs 63.60 in the aftermath of Covid-19 pandemic. The stock on Wednesday, July 26, surged to record high of Rs 665.30 and shares of Tata Motors DVR climbed to an all-time high of Rs 440 after hitting low of Rs 28.35 in 2020.

Over the years, the Tata Group company has emerged as the country's largest electric vehicle maker, it has cemented its name in the sports utility vehicle (SUV) market with launch of cars like Safari, Harrier, Nexon and demand for Jaguar land Rover remains robust. All these factors have led to Tata Motors becoming profitable starting December quarter of last financial year.

Strong Q1 earnings

Tata Motors on Tuesday, July 25, reported third consecutive quarterly profit for the quarter ended June 30. Tata Motors posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,203 crore for the April to June quarter, compared with a loss of Rs 5,007 crore a year before beating analyst estimates who had pegged the company to report a profit of Rs 2,900 crore.

The sharp surge in profit came on the back of price hikes and strong demand for cars in its luxury segment.

Tata Motors' revenue from operations rose 42.5 per cent to Rs 1,01,528 crore from Rs 71,228 crore in the year-ago period.

Operating performance

Its EBITDA also known as operating profit came in at Rs 14,700 crore up 177 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-y) and EBIT of Rs 8,300 crore all showing a sharp improvement driven by Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and commercial vehicle businesses whilst the passenger vehicle business was steady, the company said in a regulatory filing.

JLR revenues improved by 57 per cent to £6.9 billion on strong wholesales and an improved mix resulting in EBIT margins of 8.6 per cent.

"We remain optimistic about the demand situation despite near-term uncertainties and expect a moderate inflationary environment to continue in the near term. We aim to deliver a strong performance in the rest of the year too, thanks to a healthy order book coupled with low-break-even in JLR, a steady improvement in demand whilst we continue to drive our demand-pull strategy in CV, a set of exciting launches ahead of the festive season in PV and continued aggression in EVs," Tata Motors said.

Can Tata Motors shares accelerate further?

Tata Motors has handsomely rewarded its investors by surging over 10 times in last three years. From low of Rs 63.60 touched on March 24, 2020 the stock on July 26 skyrocketed to a record high of Rs 665 likewise Tata Motors DVR share, which the company has decided to cancel in order to simplify its securities structure, has climbed a whopping 16 times from Rs 28 to Rs 440.

How Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s investments paid off

When Tata Motors fell to all-time lows in 2020 late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picked up stake in the company. Currently his wife Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns 1.57 per cent or 5,22,56,000 shares of Tata Motors worth Rs 3,347.5 crore. After such a massive surge, investors are wondering does the stock still has room to go up.

Analysts at brokerage firms Emkay and Motilal Oswal expect the stock to go up to Rs 750, indicating upside of 17 per cent of Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 640.

“Tata Motors consolidated Q1 performance beat our estimates, driven by 210 basis points (Bps) quarter on quarter (QoQ) Jaguar Land Rover EBIT margin expansion to 8.5 per cent. While domestic commercial vehicles (CVs) are likely to peak-out over FY23-25, JLR outlook remains healthy, given the strong focus on mix, realisations and profitability, supported by a high order book, similarly, 2 new SUV launches are expected to drive performance in the Indian passenger vehicle (PV) business fourth quarter onwards,” Emkay said in a note.

Motilal Oswal has upgraded its FY2024 expected EPS by 28 per cent and for FY2025 by 11 per cent to factor in JLR’s moderation in certain costs and higher R&D capitalisation, margin improvements in India CV business, lower margins for the India PV business, and scheme of arrangement of cancellation of DVR shares with effect from FY24.

