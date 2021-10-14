Tata Motors Share Price Jumps 48% In 1 Week; Here's Why Tata Motors Stock Price Is Soaring

Shares of Tata Motors on Wednesday soared 20% completing a 48% rise in one week. The homegrown automobile brand soared to become one of the best-performing companies in the stock market over the week. Tata Motors share price began to rise after the company announced its plans to raise Rs 7,500 crore from TPG Rise Climate, along with its co-investor ADQ.

The stocks of Tata Motors jumped over 22% to settle at Rs 530 on the BSE as of Wednesday. The price rallied to the company's 52-week high of Rs 532.40, before dipping on Thursday. The current price, i.e. as of 14 October 10 a.m., of Tata Motors stocks is at Rs 497.35, having fallen 8.85% from its opening value of Rs 530. The dip might be the result of investors booking profit from the rally. However, the auto company's market valuation which jumped from Rs 28,538.6 crore to Rs 1,65,865.97 crore on the BSE remained positive. Tata Motors remains to be a hot stock in the Indian stock market as of Thursday morning.

Why Tata Motors share price is going up?

Tata Motors on October 12 had announced that TPG Rise Climate, along with its co-investor ADQ, is set to invest Rs 7,500 crore in an electric vehicle subsidiary owned by Tata Motors. The company's board approved the constitution of a wholly-owned new subsidiary to take up the electric business in the country, ushering the company to take on the encounter with Tesla in the market and on-road. Following the announcement of its association with the TPG group, the company stocks began to soar.

TML EVCo is the entity set up by Tata Motors for the electric vehicle segment and the investment in the company would be made in tranches, over a period of 18 months from the date of completion of the first tranche.

TPG Group to invest Rs 7,500 crores in Tata Motors' electric vehicle arm

"Tata Motors Ltd (TML) and TPG Rise Climate have today entered into a binding agreement whereby TPG Rise Climate along with its co-investor ADQ, shall invest in a subsidiary of Tata Motors that will be newly incorporated. TPG Rise Climate along with co-investors shall invest Rs 7,500 Cr in compulsory convertible instruments to secure between 11% to 15% stake in this company translating to an equity valuation of up to $9.1 bn," Tata Motors' press release on October 12 read.

"The transaction is subject to conditions precedent and customary approvals," Tata Motors' press release stated. While it is expected that the entire funds will be infused by the year 2022, the first round of capital infusion will be completed by March 2022. Tata Motors' filing stated that after the incorporation of TML EVCo, it will enter into an enforceable shareholders' agreement as a condition precedent to the proposed transaction.

Image: PTI