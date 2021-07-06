Tata Motors Shares Drop 10% As JLR Expects Chip Shortage To Worsen In Quarter Two

Shares of Tata Motors, the parent company of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), on Tuesday, tanked around 10 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock hit the lower circuit after the company highlighted that JLR will see a negative operating profit margin or EBIT in the September quarter.

The company said that the chip shortages will be greater this time as compared to the first quarter. The company believed that some levels of shortages will continue throughout the end of the year.

"Based on recent input from suppliers, we now expect chip supply shortages in the second quarter ended 30 September 2021 to be greater than in the first quarter, potentially resulting in wholesale volumes about 50 per cent lower than planned, although we are continuing to work to mitigate this," Jaguar Land Rover said in a press release.

"We expect an operating cash outflow of about 1 billion pounds with a negative EBIT margin in the second quarter and a substantial improvement in underlying operating cash flow in the second half of the financial year as chip supply improves," it added.

JLR CEO Thierry Bollore said that the semiconductor supply issue is a challenge and will take time to recover. "We are taking strong steps to ensure the security of our supply chain for the future, working with our suppliers and chip manufacturers directly to increase the visibility and control over the chip supply for our vehicles," he said in a statement.

Chip Shortage

The shortage of chips began in December last year as the sale of electrical items such as laptops, televisions and smart phones soared due to people working remotely amid the pandemic. Bosch LTD, a major supplier of semiconductor of chips, said it faced spiral demand further worsening the shortage.

Lack of chips hurt automakers such as Hyundai, Volkswagen and Nissan also faced the brunt of semiconductor shortages.