Tata Play Posts Net Loss Of Rs 105 Crore In Financial Year 2023

Tata Play, a leading DTH system operator, has reported net loss of Rs 105.25 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2023. The company, formerly known as Tata Sky, reported a net profit of Rs 68.6 crore in the previous fiscal year, as per data accessed through Tofler, a business intelligence platform.

The revenue from operations declined 5.1 per cent, decreasing from Rs 4,741.07 crore in the previous year to Rs 4,499.19 crore in FY23.

Tata Play, a joint venture between Tata Group and Rupert Murdoch-owned 21st Century Fox, is not publicly listed. However, the company received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) earlier in the year to raise funds through initial public offering (IPO).

Total expenses for Tata Play amounted to Rs 4,691.25 crore in the fiscal year 2022–23. The company's total income decreased by 5 per cent to Rs 4,529.97 crore.

In FY23, the company's total liabilities decreased to Rs 8,658.22 crore from Rs 9,198.1 crore in FY22. On the other hand, borrowings increased to Rs 2,787.35 crore in FY23 from Rs 2,037.45 crore in the previous year.

Despite encountering challenges such as the gradual rural economic recovery post-pandemic, inflation, and competition from Free Dish and affordable data prices, Tata Play noted that it achieved significant milestones during the fiscal year. The company attributed enhanced customer retention in Hindi-speaking markets to the removal of four major Hindi entertainment channels.

Tata Play competes in the direct-to-home (DTH) segment with players like Dish TV, Bharti Telemedia (Airtel), and Sun Direct TV. According to the latest TRAI report, Tata Play holds a 32.70 per cent share of India's total active subscribers with pay DTH operators, which stands at 66.52 million.

