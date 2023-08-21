Tata Power Renewable Energy Signs Agreement For 9 MWp Campus Solar Plant With Tata Motors

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for a 9 MW on-campus solar plant with Tata Motors Limited at the Pantnagar plant in Uttarakhand. The solar installation will be the largest on-campus solar facility in the state of Uttarakhand, as per an exchange filing from the company. The solar project is set to align with Tata Motors' sustainability objectives and is estimated to contribute to a reduction of approximately 25 metric tonnes of CO2 per kilowatt peak (kWp) in Uttarakhand. The installation is projected to be commissioned within six months from the date of PPA execution, utilising both rooftop and ground-mounted units.

Previous collaborations

Tata Motors and TPREL have previously collaborated on sustainable energy initiatives, successfully establishing a 7 MW solar project at the Pantnagar manufacturing facility. With this new development, Tata Motors' Pantnagar plant's combined solar capacity is set to reach an impressive 16 MWp. These solar installations are expected to generate approximately 224 lakh units annually, meeting nearly 60 per cent of the plant's annual energy requirement.

Ashish Khanna, CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, said, "Tata Power Renewables, with this partnership with Tata Motors, is supporting India's green energy future. The 9 MWp solar power installation resonates with our commitment to fostering the widespread adoption of eco-friendly, clean energy solutions across industries".

"Tata Power, along with its subsidiaries, is developing round-the-clock renewable power solutions to support the RE100 agenda of large enterprises and the clean energy transition of the country. The company is working closely with its C&I consumers to meet their clean energy needs by developing large-scale hybrid solutions, battery storage, and pumped hydro projects," he added.

Vishal Badshah, Vice President, Commercial Vehicle Operations, Tata Motors Limited, commenting on the project, said, "We are pivoting our business and operations, making sustainability a key priority to fulfil our aspiration of net zero emissions. Increasing the sourcing and use of renewable energy with a mix of onsite and offsite interventions at all our plants is an important element of our strategy to decarbonise operations. The addition of this solar power installation by Tata Power will make our Pantnagar plant greener and more efficient."

The total renewable capacity of TPREL will reach 7,783 MW, including 3,651 MW projects under various stages of implementation. The company’s operational capacity stands at 4,132 MW, which includes 3,139 MW of solar and 993 MW of wind.

"As a signatory to the RE100, we are committed to using 100 percent renewable energy in our operations and have taken many steps towards this objective by gradually increasing the proportion of renewable energy. We are pleased to implement this solar project at our manufacturing facility, which will further help us achieve our sustainability targets by reducing reliance on fossil fuels while also helping save on electricity costs," said Srinath Sharma, Plant Head, Pantnagar, Tata Motors Limited.