Tata Power Teams Up With Sanyo Steel For 28-MW Solar Endeavour

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) and Sanyo Special Steel Manufacturing India Private Limited (SSMI) have entered into a partnership to establish a 28.12-megawatt eco-friendly power plant in Maharashtra. TPREL, a subsidiary of Tata Power, has formalised this collaboration through its Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) TP Alpha Limited, signing a Power Delivery Agreement (PDA) with SSMI.

The joint effort involves the creation of a 28.125 MW AC (39.375 MWp) captive solar facility in Aachegaon, located in Solapur district, Maharashtra. The plant's annual electricity production is projected at 61.875 million units (MUs), fulfilling the energy demands of SSMI's steel manufacturing operations. Additionally, this initiative will lead to a substantial reduction of 42,534 tonnes in SSMI's yearly carbon emissions.

Green steel revolution

Scheduled for commission by March 2024, this project strongly aligns with SSMI's strategy to combat climate change. It underscores their plan to minimise reliance on fossil fuels, lessening the carbon footprint, and promoting the production of environmentally friendly steel.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited's CEO, Ashish Khanna, emphasised the benefits of such endeavours.

"These initiatives yield advantages like cost reduction, lower emissions, enhanced energy security, and alignment with sustainability targets. The government's prioritisation of captive power projects, driven by their economic and environmental merits, highlights their significance for various industries," Khanna said.

Dilipkumar Pachpande, MD, Sanyo Special Steel Manufacturing India Pvt Ltd, emphasised that this collaboration demonstrates their dedication to clean energy solutions.

"This collaboration perfectly describes our commitment towards clean and green energy solutions, which not only aligns with our goals towards climate change and sustainable development but also significantly benefits the steel manufacturing unit by reducing CO2 emissions and costs, enhancing sustainability, and contributing to carbon neutral goals by producing green steel," Pachpande said.