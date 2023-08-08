Last Updated:

Tata Power To Invest Rs 13,000 Crore In Maharashtra For Hydro Storage Projects

The two PSPs will be set up at Shirawta, Pune (1,800 MW) and Bhivpuri, Raigad (1,000 MW) and generate employment for 6,000 people.

India Business
 
| Written By
Business Desk
Tata power

Tata Power has been operating hydel projects in the state for over a century | Image credit: Pixabay


Tata Power on Tuesday announced investment of Rs 13,000 crore for setting up two pumped hydro storage projects (PSPs) in Maharashtra. Without sharing a timeline for the investment, the company said the two projects will have a combined capacity of 2,800 megawatt (MW).

What are pumped hydro storage projects?

Explaining what is a PSP, Tata Power said that water will be pumped from a lower reservoir to a higher reservoir during times of excess energy, and the same water will be used to power turbines located lower down to generate electricity to meet peak demand. 

The two PSPs will be set up at Shirawta, Pune (1,800 MW) and Bhivpuri, Raigad (1,000 MW) and generate employment for 6,000 people.

The company has been operating hydel projects in the state for over a century, having a presence in Khopoli, Bhira and Bhivpuri. Bhira includes a 150 MW PSP capacity.

READ | Tata Power subsidiary commissions 110 MW solar project in Rajasthan

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the government of Maharashtra and the company on Tuesday in the presence of the state's deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The company's managing director and chief executive Praveer Sinha said PSP is a reliable and efficient way to store energy, and the agreement is a major step forward for its journey towards a clean and green energy future.

The ecologically sensitive Western Ghats offer immense potential for PSPs courtesy of the natural topography and favourable geology, Tata Power said.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Tata Power Renewable Energy arm bags contract for 966 MW renewable project for Tata Steel
READ | Tata Power tops Randstad India's list as most attractive employer brand
READ | Tata Power to install EV charging infrastructure at Le Roi Hotels across India
First Published:
COMMENT