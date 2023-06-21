Tata Power Tops Randstad India's List As Most Attractive Employer Brand

Tata Power Company has emerged as the country's most 'attractive employer brand', followed by e-commerce giant Amazon and Tata Steel, a research report revealed on Wednesday.

HR services provider Randstad India's annual report 'Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR) 2023' revealed that Tata Power Company scored very high on financial health, good reputation and career progression opportunities -- the top 3 Employee Value Proposition (EVP) drivers for the organisation that helped the brand get to the winning spot from rank 9 in 2022.

Amazon climbed up rankings this year to emerge as the runner-up, followed by another new entrant in the top 3 list of REBR 2023 Tata Steel.

IT major Tata Consultancy Services secured the 4th position in the top 10 most 'attractive employer brand', followed by Microsoft, Samsung India, Infosys, Tata Motors, IBM and Reliance Industries.

Big Basket, the online megastore, emerged as the most attractive startup employer brand in the country, it added.

According to the report, employees rated automotive (77 per cent) as the most attractive sector followed by IT, ITeS and Telecom (76 per cent) and FMCG, Retail and e-commerce (75 per cent).

The REBR report is based on a survey among 1.63 lakh respondents worldwide, covering 32 markets and 75 per cent of the global economy.

Work-life balance, good reputation and attractive salary and benefits are the three most important EVP drivers for the Indian workforce when choosing an employer, the report further said, adding that women tend to place more emphasis on work-life balance.

The report also found that 91 per cent of employees interviewed agreed that an employer is much more attractive if they are allowed to take up additional jobs or assignments for supplemental income.

"Organisations across the world today realise that business success is based on people and not just capital and the talent community is becoming extremely mindful about which brand they want to work with and how they envision their work-life in the long-term.

"The REBR report takes a deep dive into the talent pool's perception of an ideal employer and highlights how organisations in India are perceived based on key attributes, thus identifying the gaps that employers can focus on," Randstad India MD and CEO Viswanath P S said.