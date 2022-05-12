Tata Sons Appoint Campbell Wilson As Air India CEO; 'Delighted To Have Aviation Veteran'

Campbell Wilson has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Air India, a statement by Tata Sons said on May 12. Wilson, who was the CEO of Scoot, a low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, has 26 years of aviation industry expertise across both full service and low-cost airlines.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Air India said, "I am delighted to welcome Campbell to Air India. He is an industry veteran having worked in key global markets cutting across multiple functions. Further, Air India would benefit from his added experience of having built an airline brand in Asia. I look forward to working with him in building a world-class airline".

Wilson, on the other hand, called his appointment as the new company head an "honour" and shared his excitement to be "a part of the highly respected Tata Group".

Further in his statement, he said, "Air India is at the cusp of an exciting journey to become one of the best airlines in the world, offering world-class products and services with a distinct customer experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality. I am excited to join Air India and Tata colleagues in the mission of realising that ambition".

More about the new Air India CEO

After starting off as a management trainee with SIA in New Zealand in 1996, Wilson went on to work for SIA in Canada, Hong Kong and Japan before returning to Singapore. In 2011, he became the founding CEO of Scoot, which he led until 2016. Post-2016, he served as the Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing of SIA, where he oversaw Pricing, Distribution, eCommerce, Merchandising, Brand & Marketing, Global Sales and the airline’s overseas offices, before returning for a second stint as the CEO of Scoot in April 2020.

According to Tata Sons' statement, Wilson holds a Master of Commerce (1st Class Honours) in Business Administration from the University of Canterbury in New Zealand.