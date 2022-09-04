After Cyrus Mistry passed away in an unfortunate road accident on Sunday, September 4, TATA Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran stated that he is 'deeply saddened' by the untimely death of the former Chairman of the group.

Issuing a statement, Chandrasekaran condoled Mistry's demise and said, "I am deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry. He had a passion for life, and it is really tragic that he passed away at such a young age. My deepest condolences and prayers for his family in these difficult times."

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to express his sorrow on the passing of Cyrus Mistry and called it a big loss to the world of commerce and industry.

"The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

"His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," PM Modi added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had also expressed his condolences on the death of the former Tata Sons Chairman, saying it was not just a loss for his family but for the entire business world.

Cyrus Mistry killed in a road accident

Cyrus Mistry passed away in a road accident in Maharashtra's Palghar on Sunday. The Mercedes, which had Mistry and three others on board reportedly crashed into a divider on a bridge on the Surya River near the Charoti village. Senior Police Inspector Balasaheb Patil stated that two people including Cyrus Mistry, passed away on the spot and the other two have been shifted to a hospital for care.

Cyrus served as the Chairman of TATA Sons for a period of four years from 2012 to 2016. Following his ouster, Ratan Tata held the reins of the group, until Chandrasekaran was designated as the Chairman in January 2017.