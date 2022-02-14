Tata Sons Names Ex-Chairman Of Turkish Airlines Ilker Ayci As New CEO & MD Of Air India

Tata Sons on Monday appointed former Chairman of Turkish Airlines Ilker Ayci as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of Air India. Ayci's name was approved by the Air India board. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran also attended the meeting as a special invitee.

"The board after due deliberations approved the appointment of Mr Ilker Ayci as the CEO & MD of Air India. This appointment is subject to requisite regulatory approvals," said Tata Sons in a press release, adding that "until very recently, Ilker Ayci was the Chairman of Turkish Airlines and he was on the board of the company prior to that."

Born in Istanbul in 1971, IIker Ayci is 1994 alumni of Bilkent University's Department of Political Science and Public Administration. After a research stay on political science at the Leeds University in the UK in 1995, he completed his International Relations Master's program at the Marmara University in Istanbul in 1997.

Tata Sons appoints Ilker Ayci as CEO & MD of Air India pic.twitter.com/HuGfJ82B9d — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

Ilker Ayci on his appointment said, "I am delighted and honoured to accept the privilege of leading an iconic airline and to join the Tata Group. Working closely with my colleagues at Air India and the leadership of the Tata Group, we will utilise the strong heritage of Air India to make it one of the best airlines in the world with a uniquely superior flying experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality."

Last month, Tata Group completed the takeover of Air India.

Pact with Air India on passenger transfer a standard one, says AirAsia India

Last week, AirAsia said that Air India and the budget carrier have entered into an agreement that will allow them to carry each other's passengers in case there is a disruption of operations, according to a communication.

"The agreement under discussion is standard agreement airlines enter with each other to re-accommodate guests in the event of last-minute disruptions. We already have similar agreements with almost all other Indian carriers," an AirAsia spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday. Notably, both airlines are part of the Tata Group.

Image: Unsplash