Tata Steel And ABB India Partner To Slash Carbon Emissions In Steel Production

Tata Steel and ABB India have joined forces in a collaborative effort to develop and implement technology aimed at reducing the carbon footprint associated with steel production. Tata Steel has set a medium-term goal, as outlined by ABB India, to decrease carbon emissions in its Indian operations to less than two metric tons of CO2 per metric ton of crude steel by the year 2025.

Sustainable steel solutions

The collaboration between Tata Steel Ltd. and ABB India takes the form of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in which the two entities pledge to work together closely. Their shared objective is to co-create innovative models and technologies designed to significantly reduce the environmental impact of steel manufacturing.

Under the terms of the MoU, Tata Steel and ABB will focus on conducting system-level assessments of Tata Steel's various manufacturing plants and production facilities. These assessments are intended to facilitate the evaluation and co-development of both short-term and long-term solutions for enhancing energy efficiency, advancing decarbonisation efforts, and promoting circularity within the steel production process.

CO2 emission reduction

ABB and Tata Steel will explore various approaches to achieve their environmental goals. This includes investigating the potential of hydrogen as an alternative fuel for upstream steelmaking processes. They will also look into methods of energy reduction and substitution, leveraging fully integrated electrification systems and digital technologies.

Globally, the iron and steel industry is recognised as a substantial contributor to carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, accounting for approximately 8-9 per cent of total annual emissions. In the Indian context, the steel industry's contribution to CO2 emissions is even higher, at 12 per cent. This underscores the urgency of substantial emissions reductions, aligning with the commitments made at the COP26 climate change conference.