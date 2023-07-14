Tata Steel, British High Commission Team Up For Low Carbon Hydrogen R&D

Tata Steel, in collaboration with the British High Commission in India, has announced a funding initiative for research and development (R&D) projects in the low carbon hydrogen segment. The partnership, known as the 'UK-India Hydrogen Partnership Sprint Series,' aims to support projects that focus on greening the industrial sector and finding solutions for hydrogen storage and purification.

As part of this initiative, Tata Steel has committed to invest around Rs 83 lakh in funding for two selected projects. The funding is open to participants from India and the UK, encouraging collaboration and knowledge exchange between the two countries.

The proposals submitted for consideration must address two key challenges. Firstly, they should explore the development and deployment of hydrogen technologies to promote sustainability in the industrial sector. Secondly, the projects should offer solutions for hydrogen storage and purification, overcoming existing challenges such as high operational costs and energy loss.

Tata Steel's Vice President of Technology and R&D, Debashish Bhattacharjee, emphasised the steel sector's priority to decarbonise while ensuring technological and economic sustainability. He acknowledged that the current carbon footprint from the steel industry is unsustainable, and clean hydrogen technology faces significant hurdles. By launching the 'Tata Steel - Sprint to Zero' 2023 Challenge, the company aims to provide a platform for collaboration amongst academia, industry experts, and policymakers to tackle these challenges.

Aim of this collaboration

The UK-India Hydrogen Partnerships build upon the UK-India Hydrogen Hub announced by the Prime Ministers of both countries in 2022. This collaboration aims to address five grand challenges in the hydrogen sector, namely storage, transport, safety, production, and cost. The partnership seeks to leverage the expertise and resources of private industry sponsors to find innovative solutions.

The funding call is open to academia, start-ups, and industries in both India and the UK. Proposals must be co-led by either an Indian or a UK organisation, with a maximum of three partners per project. At least one of the organisations involved must possess a strong background in academic research and development. The submission deadline for proposals is August 31, 2023, and winners will be announced in October 2023. The selected projects are expected to commence in November 2023 and last for a duration of 9-12 months.

Tata Steel's intention of decarbonisation was demonstrated earlier also this year when they conducted a trial injection of hydrogen gas, using 40 per cent of the injection systems in their 'E' Blast Furnace at the Jamshedpur Works. This breakthrough marked the first time that such a large quantity of hydrogen gas was continuously injected into a blast furnace worldwide.