Tata Steel Collaborates With IOCL To Reduce Carbon Footprint

Indian steel giant Tata Steel has entered an agreement with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and its business associate to further reduce the carbon footprint at its Ferro Alloys plant. The agreement includes LPG supply, the installation of LPG facilities, and their operation and maintenance at Tata Steel's Ferro Alloys Plants located in Gopalpur of Ganjam and Athagarh of Cuttack districts in Odisha.

Transition towards a sustainable fuel option

Tata Steel is making the transition from furnace oil and high-speed diesel to a more sustainable fuel option, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), in response to environmental concerns and the global imperative to reduce carbon emissions. This environmentally friendly move is expected to significantly reduce carbon emissions.

Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-Charge of Tata Steel's Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division, stated that this agreement is part of their sustainability initiatives and will contribute to reducing the carbon footprint at their plants. Tata Steel remains committed to decarbonisation and a greener future.

(With PTI Inputs)