Tata Steel Q1 Net Profit Falls Over 93% to Rs 524.85 Crore

Tata Steel on Monday posted over a 93 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 524.85 crore for the April-June quarter of 2023-24 on account of higher expenses.

It had posted Rs 7,714 crore net profit in the corresponding period of 2022-23, as per an exchange filing.

The total income fell to Rs 60,666.48 crore compared to Rs 63,698.15 crore in the year-ago period, registering a decline of 4.75 per cent.

The steel-making company's expenses jumped Rs 58,553.25 crore compared to Rs 51,912.17 crore in the first quarter of FY23.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 59,490, falling 6 per cent to Rs 59,490 crore in the June quarter. Revenue from operations in the same period a year ago stood at Rs 63,430 crore.

Re-appointment of CEO

The Board of Tata Steel approved the reappointment of TV Narendran as CEO and MD for an additional five years. The re-appointment would be effective from September 19, which is subject to approval from the shareholders of the company. The current tenure of Narendran will conclude on September 18.