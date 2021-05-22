Tata Steel's Mission O2: How Tata Group Helped India Fight COVID, Supplied 35000 MT Oxygen

After two months of continuous and at times desperate grappling with the second wave of COVID-19, looking at the data, experts are finally glimpsing light at the end of the tunnel. Governments, agencies, private institutions, people, foreign countries and many others have worked day-in and day-out to make this happen, and on Saturday, Republic Media Network's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy had an exclusive conversation with the Vice President of one of such institution that has contributed immeasurably - Tata Steel. Chanakya Chaudhary, the VP of Corporate Services of the Steel-making subsidiary of India's biggest and most storied business house, The Tata Group, shed light on the initiatives taken, including the one rightly referred to as 'Mission O2'.

Tata Steel's Mission O2

During the exclusive conversation, he first talked about the oxygen crunch that made headlines every day during the second wave as people searched for a resource that few had ever imagined would be in short supply. Talking about how the steel plants across the country came to the fore to meet the shortage, he narrated the story of Tata Steel's own units. "We have three operating units-one in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and two in Odisha-Kalinganagar and Angul plants, and all of them have Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) generating facilities. In a 6-8 months horizon, we moved from supplying 100 MT of LMO in a day in September, to 1,000 MT per day in April." Elaborating on the same he said, "For the month of May at least, we have actually been supplying over 1,000 MT a day and if I look a the quantum, from April onwards, we have supplied more than 30,000 MT of LMO in totality. The exact number would be around 35,000 tonnes from 1st of April say till yesterday, May 21."

He also took the opportunity to highlight that the Oxygen produced per plant is supplied to at least 5 states. He said, " If I talk about Odisha, the produced LMO is delivered to Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Delhi while the produced LMO from the Jamshedpur plant is delivered to Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi. "

He pointed out that when the demand was at its peak, the Tata plants, like others all across India, did not have enough equipment to transport the LMO produced to where they were needed. Talking about the same, he said, "Government of India, the industries, and the forces joined hands back then and helped in the procurement of the tankers, and other equipment. He added, "We as a group- Tata Steel, started scouting for tankers and to date, we have procured about 40 of them and 20 more are to come."

Working for the community comes as a legacy in Tata Group: Chanakya Chaudhary

Talking about the part played by the group as a whole in these tough times, Chaudhary highlighted that working for the community comes as a legacy in the famed Tata Group. Citing the thought process of the founding fathers he said, "Community was never a separately taken up initiative, it was a part and parcel of our daily routine, in terms of engagement." He went on to add, "Whenever there is a need, we are always there. I think the community has also seen what we have done, and that is why, now, even the community expects us to deliver at times when they really need it."

He then went on to talk about the two waves of the COVID-19 pandemic that have hit India, and how the group chalked out plans and helped. Talking about contribution to the medical infra, he pointed out, "In the first wave, as well as now, we have been operating close to 2000 beds, including hospitals and COVID-care centres. Of the 2,000 beds, more than 10% are ventilation beds and quite a few, 50-60% have oxygen lines." He added, "Besides, many of our Taj Hotels have been converted into COVID centres to meet the growing need for beds, and morover, we are coordinating with Govt of India to set up 1500 bed jumbo hospitals in three operating plant locations"

Highlighting that the first and the second waves were different, and had different requirements, he went on to address the two waves separately. He mentioned that in the first wave, migrants wanted to reach their hometowns as soon as possible, and keeping that in mind, the group came up with a 10-point #CombatCovid19 programme. "It involved reaching out to people and engaging with them, and that wasn't just about delivering food packets, it was also about educating them, and providing them voluntary services that they required," he said talking about the program which as per him was a huge success and enabled reaching out to 9.5 lakh people.

Talking about the second wave, he said, "From April onwards, we have reached to about 3.5 lakh people (so far) but the interactions are very different." Observing how in this wave, many members of a family found themselves admitted, and the remaining ones at home needed food, he said, "We reached out to them and provided them food."

Besides, he pointed out that thegroup have continued to work in association with the government for augmenting testing, tracing and treating since the first wave and vaccination since January 2021.

Three key initiatives of the Tata Group- Apno Ki Suno, FaRishta and Digital Bridges

He went on to give the credit for most of the work done in the first and the second wave to the three initiatives of the group- Apno Ki Suno, Farishta and Digital Bridges. Talking about Apnon Ki Suno, he said, "As part of this initiative, which is functional in rural areas, a group of doctors associated with Tata Group converse with people and kind of convince them in terms of how vaccination is safe and they should take it." Moving on to Digital Bridges, he added, "There are a lot of people who are not so tech-savvy and need to go register for vaccination, and we have tried to help them through the Digital Bridges." Lastly, Farishta, he said, was a voluntary service through which volunteers reach out to people and help them with whatever they need.

There are also other initiatives taken up by the group like Cash for Work (training and engaging community people in work like kitchen gardening, paper bag making, handicraft and painting etc.), Thought for Food (giving warm meals, ration and hygiene kits to marginalised and poor people residing in our operating locations), StitchInTime (engaging community in making masks and distribution), From the Farm (connecting farmers to buyers), HopeSprings and FriendInNeed to drive mental wellness and provide counselling etc.).

He, in the end, took the opportunity to talk about vaccination. He said, "With the government, we have rolled out the different phases of the vaccination drive in our hospitals, and have also set up vaccination centres at our plants to vaccinate our employees. "