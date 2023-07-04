Tata Steel's NINL Plant Reaches 100% Capacity Utilisation

NINL, a 1.1-million tonne steel manufacturing unit in Odisha reached 100 per cent capacity utilisation within one year of its acquisition by Tata Steel. Tata Steel completed the acquisition of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) through subsidiary company Tata Steel Long Products Ltd (TSLPL) for Rs 12,000 crore.

“NINL has successfully ramped up production to its rated capacity of 1 million tonnes on an annualised basis within just nine months of its acquisition,” said Ashish Anupam, MD of Tata Steel Long Products Limited.

The NINL plant was shut for almost three years

Operations at the NINL plant were started in October this year after being shut for nearly three years. In August , the company said that it will complete commissioning of a coke oven unit at NINL, its last major facility.

“During FY23, Tata Steel undertook key strategic initiatives towards growth and long-term value creation. In the first half of the year, TSLPL completed the NINL acquisition. This acquisition is part of the larger plan for the company’s long products business and being part of the Kalinganagar ecosystem is well positioned to grow synergistically in the future,” Anupam said.

The acquisition of NINL lead to higher production and deliveries by TSLPL in FY23, according to Tata Steel.

In FY23, TSLPL produced 0.91 MnT (miilion tonne) of crude steel , while deliveries stood at 0.82 MnT.